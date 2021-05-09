T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.