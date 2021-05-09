Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $280,385.97. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 743,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,910,056.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,466 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

