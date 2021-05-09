TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

NYSE:TRP opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 36.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,566,000 after buying an additional 458,467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TC Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,960,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,605,000 after buying an additional 353,376 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

