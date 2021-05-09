TCF National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

TCF National Bank grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 128.97%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

