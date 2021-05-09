TCF National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TCF National Bank cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 94.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 110.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 188.7% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 8,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 110.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 110.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

