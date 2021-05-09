TCF National Bank Sells 62 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $298.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.02. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.