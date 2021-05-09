TCF National Bank Sells 7,254 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,922.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

