TCF National Bank Trims Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

A opened at $133.90 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

