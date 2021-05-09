TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 10,400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.