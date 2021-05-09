TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $91.47.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,622.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 12,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,100,085.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,484.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,234 shares of company stock worth $14,331,753. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

