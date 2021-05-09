TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT opened at $176.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,605.15, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.61. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.