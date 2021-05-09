TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $39,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $68.37 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,008,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,556,694 shares of company stock valued at $137,380,166.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

