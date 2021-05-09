TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Repligen by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Repligen by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $187.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.