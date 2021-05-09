TD Securities Increases Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target to C$11.50

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MAL opened at C$10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.53. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of C$5.14 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$618.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.07.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$180.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.