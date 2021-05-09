TD Securities Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $110.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.63.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.