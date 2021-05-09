TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TMVWY stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 35,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

