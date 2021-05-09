Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $12.28. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1,056 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

TGLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 68.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

