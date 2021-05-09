TEGNA (TGNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGNA opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

