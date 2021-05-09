Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of TELNY opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.