Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

Teradata stock traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,516,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,566. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

