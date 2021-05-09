Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Teradyne stock opened at $128.17 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Teradyne by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

