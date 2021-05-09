Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Terex reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,060%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,540,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,840 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,062 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 924,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

