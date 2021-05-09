Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

