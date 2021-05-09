The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

NASDAQ SSP opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $121,582.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,683.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

