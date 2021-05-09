The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $64.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Comcast by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 130,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Comcast by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 483,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

