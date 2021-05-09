The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3,356.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $33.47 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

