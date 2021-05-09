The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The Joint updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of JYNT traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 125,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,534. The company has a market capitalization of $768.59 million, a PE ratio of 199.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $58.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

