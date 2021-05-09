The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce $372.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.70 million and the highest is $391.80 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 566,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTW stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. 762,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.62 million, a P/E ratio of -80.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.