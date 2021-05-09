The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MIDD traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.83. The company had a trading volume of 468,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

