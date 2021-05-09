The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Earnings Miss

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 653,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,320,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 2.83.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.