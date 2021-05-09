The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Earnings Miss

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.
The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 2.83.
About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.