The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.90. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $244.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.85. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,574 shares of company stock worth $15,116,240. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

