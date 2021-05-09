The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Truist

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective increased by Truist from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $244.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,574 shares of company stock worth $15,116,240 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

