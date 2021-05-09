The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells $1,100,085.63 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 12,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,100,085.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,484.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Timken by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

