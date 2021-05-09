The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.15.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $661.43 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $771.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,108,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.