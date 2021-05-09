The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 230.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

