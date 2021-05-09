Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,921 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

