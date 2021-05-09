Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

