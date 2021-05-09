Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 11,619 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

