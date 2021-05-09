Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,879 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

