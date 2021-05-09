Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 578 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $347.88 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $228.30 and a 12 month high of $348.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.50 and a 200 day moving average of $314.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

