Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%.

NYSE TDW opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDW. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

