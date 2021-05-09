Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 5,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 38,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.90 price objective on Titan Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.49.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Mining (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

