Titanium Transportation Group (TTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Titanium Transportation Group to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.30 million.

CVE TTR opened at C$4.00 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$173.82 million and a P/E ratio of 23.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTR shares. Cormark raised their target price on Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

