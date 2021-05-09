Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of TMTNF stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

