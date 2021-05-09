Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$105.00 price target on the stock.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.67.

TSE:TIH opened at C$105.30 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$61.09 and a 1-year high of C$106.64. The firm has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.17.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at C$624,064.80. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

