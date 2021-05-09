Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Total by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Total by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Total by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Total by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,621,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,126,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of Total stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

