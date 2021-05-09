Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOU. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.50 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.32.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$28.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.95. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 in the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

