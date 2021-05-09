TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPIC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

