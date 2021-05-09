TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

