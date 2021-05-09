Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 5,009 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Savior LLC grew its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.30 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

